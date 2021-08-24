Governor Hogan sends letter to President Biden urging him to take critical steps to combat COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase around the country, Governor Larry Hogan (R) is urging the federal government to take specific steps combat the virus.

Hogan says inexact and changing guidance at the federal level impacts the state’s ability to do front line work on fighting the pandemic.

In a letter to President Biden he outlined several critical actions the federal government should take to save lives during this pandemic:

Make booster shots available for all seniors and vulnerable communities immediately

Address boosters for people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Advance FDA approval for all other vaccines

Expedite approval of vaccines for 5 to 11 year old

