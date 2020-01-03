Governor Hogan reaches agreement with Maryland labor unions

The Frederick County Delegation to the Maryland General Assembly is identifying top legislative goals for the upcoming session.

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WDVM)– The Hogan administration announced Thursday that they have reached final agreements with state employee unions for the Fiscal Year 2021.

The unions included in this agreement are The Maryland Professional Employees Council, Washington International Professional Firefighters Local 1742, the American Federation of Teachers, the American Federation of State, County, and the Baltimore Washington, and Municipal Employees.

According to the administration, this will affect 26,000 employees.

Effective January 1, 2021 union employees involved in this agreement will receive a 2% cost of living increase and a one-time $500 bonus but only if the 2020 Fiscal year exceeds $75 million.

According to Hogan’s administration, this agreement is expected to result in over $30 million in rewards for state employees in the next Fiscal year.

There will also be a 6% pay increase to help fill positions that are challenging to recruit such as nursing and teaching.