Governor Hogan proclaims Freedom of the Press Day and Capital Gazette memorial unveiled

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — June 28th marks three years since the tragic Capital Gazette shooting and in honor of the victims, Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed the day as “Freedom of the Press Day.”

June 28th 2018, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters were murdered in their newsroom by Jarrod Ramos.

In honor of the 5 victims lives, a “Guardians of the First Amendment” memorial was also unveiled in downtown Annapolis featuring five pillars before a passage of the first amendment carved in stone.

“As we dedicate a new memorial in their honor, we are reminded that our first amendment and our democracy itself depends on a strong, vibrant, and unfettered free press, said Hogan. “We must all continue to work hard to guard and defend that at all costs.”

Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him, but he has pleaded that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness. Opening statements are scheduled to begin tomorrow, June 29th.