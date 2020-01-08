Governor Hogan makes ethics reform top priority for legislative session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A wide range of issues are on the agenda for lawmakers in the Maryland state capital as the General Assembly convenes for its 2020 session Wednesday, but Governor Larry Hogan said ethics reform and accountability for public trust are at the top of his priority list.

“More than a dozen Maryland public officials in the last five years have been convicted for corruption,” said Hogan, “and several others in the past few months,” making reference to a now-replaced Baltimore mayor, a lawmaker who misused campaign funds and a legislator who took cash in exchange for a vote on cannabis legislation.

“This is the third consecutive legislative session that has started with indictments pending,” Hogan asserted. His ethics reform package would impose stricter sanctions for corrupt practices in office.

The governor’s pronouncement obscured attention on sweeping public education reforms, tax reform, transportation projects and new initiatives on energy and the environment.

But the governor concluded his packed press conference by insisting that stopping crime and gun violence was critical to his 2020 agenda by regulating and prosecuting handgun violations with stronger penalties.