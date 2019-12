STERLING, Va. (WDVM) -- It's called deep DNA sequencing and it's revolutionizing the way medical mysteries involving chronic infections are solved. About 75 percent of infections are mis- or undiagnosed.

CEO Crystal Eisenhour says Aperiomics tested a 65-year-old woman's DNA after her doctor made many failed attempts at treating her Lyme Disease. One extraction screened for every known bacteria, virus, parasite, and fungus -- the result? The patient didn't have Lyme Disease at all. And her real infection is curable.