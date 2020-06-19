Governor Hogan awards grants for historical preservation projects

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – The Hogan administration announced a new grant program on Wednesday awarding $600,000 for historical preservation projects.

One of the projects is the National Park Seminary in Silver Spring which was originally constructed in 1887 as a resort hotel.

It has since been turned into an apartment complex with residents like Bill Amos walking by pictures commemorating its history.

It’s a tremendous place here,” Amos said. “It’s just a wonderful energy.”

10 historical sites in Maryland were awarded funds after filling out applications explaining their infrastructure needs at the site.

Maryland Department of Planning Spokesperson David Buck says Governor Hogan restored the program in 2018 which was the first time funding was made available in nearly a decade.

“Organisations can request up to $100,000 per project, but we like to try divvy it out there because there are so many needed projects all across the state,” Buck said. “We try to get as many of the grants out as we possibly can.”

The seminary was awarded $100,000 which will go towards restoring 14 stained glass windows in the grand ballroom.

Amos said the restoration is greatly needed.

“The lead in the windows that holds them together does eventually oxidize, deteriorate, loosen and we’ve had several panes fall out,” Amos said. “In fact we’ve had one that was blown out by a huge storm that came through about five years ago.”

Replacing these windows will address the last major component needed to revitalize the main building of the seminary.

The state received 40 applications for grants and only 10 were awarded funds, but applications for more funds is expected to open up in early 2021.