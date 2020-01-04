Governor Hogan and Comptroller Franchot reach an agreement in Maryland’s traffic relief plan

MARYLAND (WDVM)-Governor Hogan announced in a tweet he has reached an agreement with the comptroller Franchot in his traffic relief plan.

According to a statement made by Franchot, the first phase of the new plan will include the American legion bridge but will not include the segment of the capital beltway between Interstate 270 and I-95.

“We’ve been asking for the state to improve the American Legion bridge, the western side of 495 and 270 all the way to Fredrick and that’s now on the on table as a core part of the proposal. We want to expand 270 within the right of way so there’s more capacity to more efficiently use the asphalt we already paid for there without taking away any houses or impacts on parklands,” said Councilmember Tom Hucker.

Under the new proposal, the state will not be able to purchase any homes in the county without an environmental assessment first. And it also includes funding for transit improvements.

“In Virginia, 10% of the toll revenues go to the big fund of money that pays for transit improvements that was never apart of the governor’s now it’s baked into this latest proposal. We’re glad that comptroller Franchot stood up and responded to the people that asked him to fight for that,” said Hucker.

Councilmember Tom Hucker held multiple rallies to speak out against the negative impacts this project could have on the environment and the county and says that these changes are two big steps in the right direction.

“I think people need to keep the heat on. The project isn’t perfect at all. The process is far from perfect it’s much better than it was though because of all the people that turned out in the rain, sent emails, and signed our petition. People need to keep doing that because there’s a lot more details to hammer out as we move forward.” said Hucker.

The board of public works is scheduled to meet Wednesday, January 8th.