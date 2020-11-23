Gov. Wolf limits bars, restaurants on Thanksgiving eve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gov. Tom Wolf and the Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, have announced new advisories and orders for Thanksgiving eve in bars and restaurants.

Historically, the biggest night out, the night before Thanksgiving has been a big deal for anyone with a liquor license. However, this year has drastically changed due to the current landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Wolf announced Monday afternoon that bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania are not permitted to serve beer and liquor between 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. An announcement that comes after continuous days of the state seeing large spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The announcement from Wolf falls in line with CDC recommendations to limit your family Thanksgiving to just those in your household and not to invite others over to your home, or to travel to anyone’s home.

