Gov. Justice to give 1 p.m. update on COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to host an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State at 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Yesterday, Justice said Workforce West Virginia will begin distributing the additional $600 in federal pandemic unemployment compensation through the CARES Act for eligible unemployment claimants.

He also said the state is also working to process unemployment claims faster by having members of the West Virginia National Guard going through training to assist Workforce West Virginia with the high volume of claims and calls coming in to the program. He said for the first week of April, between 2,000 and 6,700 claims came in each day. In March, the state saw around 90,000 claims whereas the governor says a typical March may see only around 3,400 claims. The governor also says Monday, April 6 alone, the state processed around 28,500 claims.

As of this morning at 10 a.m., the West Virginia DHHR reported 50 new cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (66), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (12), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (1), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (38), Kanawha (69), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (30), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (68), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).