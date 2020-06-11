Gov. Justice gives update on reopening West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give a daily update on COVID-19 and reopening the Mountain State at 12:30 p.m.

Yesterday, Justice announced nursing homes could begin allowing limited visitors beginning Wednesday, June 17, if the facility has not had positive coronavirus cases for 14 days. The visitations will be by appointment only and include mandatory restrictions such as wearing face masks, staying socially distant and limiting the number of visitors in each family.