Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 in West Virginia update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give a 1 p.m. briefing on the status of coronavirus in the Mountain State.

Yesterday, Justice said he hopes to begin the process of restarting elective surgeries as closing them for a month has taken a severe financial toll on many hospitals and their employees and patients’ health. He said hospitals can start submitting requests on April 27 for review by the state and the WV DHHR to make sure they have taken all the necessary procedures to keep patients and staff as safe as possible.

West Virginia counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (134), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (91), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).