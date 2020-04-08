Gov. Justice explains increasing positive coronavirus test results

Berkeley County with 57 positive cases, Jefferson County with 31 and Morgan County with four.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– With West Virginia’s positive coronavirus cases increasing, Governor Jim Justice addressed his state’s concerns on Tuesday.

Governor Justice explained out of their surrounding states, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, and Virginia, the mountain state ranks second among them for the most tests being conducted. With more tests being performed, more positive results are expected to climb, but the governor said they’ve seen a different outcome.

“We expected the positives to rise but the good part about it is, the positives versus the total tests are still really even decreasing which is good news,” said Justice.

The West Virginia Health Department has confirmed Berkeley County with 57 positive cases, Jefferson County with 31 and Morgan County with four.