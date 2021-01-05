Gov. Jim Justice holds first press conference of 2021, discusses vaccine rollout

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia governor Jim Justice held his first press conference of the new year on Monday. During the live stream, Gov. Justice went over West Virginia’s current COVID-19 numbers and the state’s most recent deaths and took questions from reporters.

The governor also spoke about the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout and discussed the tens of thousands of doses that have yet to be used in West Virginia. Gov. Justice acknowledged the problems with state-wide distribution and made it clear that he wants more than anything to speed up the administration of the vaccine.

“Every single dose that we get out is a chance at saving somebody’s life. And having 50,000 [vaccines] not out … We have got to push and push and push to get them out,” said Gov. Justice.

The governor went on to clarify that some of the vaccines that have not been given out are second doses, and therefore cannot be given out at this time. The state will also be receiving another 20,000 doses in the coming days.