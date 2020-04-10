Gov. Jim Justice gives update on COVID-19 in West Virginia at approximately 4 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to host an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State at 4 p.m. today, Friday, April 10, 2020.

Yesterday Justice confirmed the state’s fifth death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in West Virginia. The governor said the 89-year-old woman who was a resident of Sundale Nursing Home.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieves another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Justice also said he signed an executive order for public and private golf courses to take additional steps to maintain social distancing, such as golfers riding one to a golf cart unless both riders reside together. The order also allows municipalities to hold their local elections the same day as the state election.

Justice also warned the state of tax scams going around the state mainly targeting the elderly. He said to be wary of emails, calls and text messages asking for personal information as the state will not be calling asking for this information.

The WV DHHR reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 as of 10:00 a.m., this morning April 10, 2020. The WV DHHR reports 14,537 residents tested for COVID-19, with 536 positive, 14,001 negative and five deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (83), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (20), Jefferson (44), Kanawha (74), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (6), Mason (6), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (16), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).