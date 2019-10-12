Gov. Hogan says he supports President Trump impeachment inquiry

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he supports the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Hogan told us he supports the inquiry because he wants to get to the facts. House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry due to President Trump asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

Hogan says he doesn’t want Democrats to push for impeachment without real facts and he also says he doesn’t want Republicans to say there’s nothing to the inquiry without looking at the facts.

“If you have allegations that let’s get the facts out, let’s make sure it’s a real investigation and the president has the right to answer those allegations and that it’s a real process and not just a political witch hunt,” said Hogan.

Gov. Hogan says he’s not ready to say he supports an impeachment just yet.