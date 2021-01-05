Gov. Hogan releases statement criticizing opposition of presidential election results

MARYLAND (WDVM) — As the United States inches closer to the 2021 presidential inauguration, tension continues to brew in the nation’s capital. On Sunday, Maryland governor Larry Hogan released a statement regarding his feelings about the increasing partisanship in Congress.

In the statement, Gov. Hogan criticized the dozens of Republicans in Congress who are standing behind President Donald Trump and plan to challenge the electoral college’s vote for Joe Biden. A joint session between the house and the senate will be taking place on Wednesday, during which the president-elect is meant to be confirmed.

“The scheme by members of Congress to reject the certification of the presidential election makes a mockery of our system and who we are as Americans,” said Gov. Hogan.

You can read Larry Hogan’s full statement here.

Several of the members of the GOP, past, and present, have also chided President Trump for his continued attempted to overturn the election.

President Trump is also receiving criticism for his recent phone call with Georgia’s election chief, during which he asks the official to “find” votes for him.