Gov. Hogan announces school construction, improvement plans

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) revealed his plans to reform under-performing schools and assign additional funds to school construction.

Washington County Government says Hogan plans to introduce the Community and Local Accountability for Struggling Schools (CLASS) Act.

In a statement, Gov. Hogan said, “Currently, there is no accountability mechanism for the state, or for parents, teachers, or the local community to intervene or take actions in order to bring about improvements in failing schools. Local communities will be able to take charge of failing schools and be empowered to enact critical changes and put a turnaround plan in place.”

He also plans to re-introduce the Building Opportunity Act, which would assign nearly $4 billion to school construction projects over the next 5 years.

“This is the largest investment in school construction ever in Maryland history. Last year, we introduced record funding for school construction legislation, but the legislature failed to support it. We are pleased that they now seem to agree with us on the need to provide local school systems, and most importantly our students, with the healthy, efficient, heated, air-conditioned, and modern school buildings that they deserve,” Gov. Hogan said in a statement.

Gov. Hogan says it’s the largest investment in school construction in the state’s history. The funding will come from a share of casino revenues.