Gov. Hogan addresses state reopening and new out-of-state travel restrictions

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference earlier today that laid out how the state of Maryland is trying to proceed through the coronavirus pandemic. He also touched upon the recent decision by New York health officials that added Maryland to their restricted travel list.

Governor Hogan detailed that he has been working with his advisory chairman, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how the states should navigate through their reopening phases.

They both released a joint statement today that urged senate to approve a state stabilization funding in the next coronavirus relief bill. The release detailed just how hard state economies were hit during the pandemic. In the press conference, Gov. Hogan also touched upon how nearly 1.6 millions state and local government workers have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. He stressed that in order for the national economy to recover, the local and state economies must be stable and supported.

“As states follow safe and responsible reopenings, we cannot imperil our economic recovery efforts by slashing state programs that pay our teachers, firefighters, health care and front-line workers. To protect our economy and keep the recovery going forward, Congress must provide states with $500 billion in unrestricted assistance, and an increase of Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) to 12 percent.” Gov. Larry Hogan

During the press conference, Gov. Hogan also took the time to address the new restriction put on Marylanders travelling into New York state.

“I think New York made a mistake. I think they were looking at mostly cases, I’m not sure. Our positivity rates, as I said, are dropping which is the most important thing… New York, I guess, has different metrics that they are looking at. It’s not something that is a part of the CDC guidelines. It’s not something that it a part of our plan here in Maryland. And you know since we’ve been trending in a great direction for 96 straight days, or the numbers I gave earlier… I don’t know what that was about.” Gov. Hogan on New York’s decision to add Maryland to their quarantine travel advisory list.

New York currently has 31 states on their quarantine travel advisory list. Residents from those states must self-isolate for two weeks and get a coronavirus test if they are visiting New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

On Tuesday, Maryland was added to that list along with nine other states as New York tries to quell any future COVID-19 spikes due to out-of-state visitors.

The new states added to the list are: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington.

The list also currently includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

Minnesota was removed from the advisory this week.