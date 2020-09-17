GOP legislator may not back Gov. Jim Justice for re-election

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice may be facing a breaking from the ranks from within his own party.

Eastern panhandle Republican Delegate Larry D. Kump is insisting the governor call a special legislative session so lawmakers may have a say in spending the $1 billion dollar-plus federal COVID-19 funds. Kump points to a recent court ruling which said Pennsylvania’s governor acted improperly closing businesses during the pandemic, and he thinks a court could rule that way against West Virginia’s governor. Kump says he is prepared not to support the governor’s re-election.

“The governor has to be a team player,” says Kump. “Not with some key legislative leaders but with all the legislature. And until that’s done we won’t have the kind of representative democracy that we need in West Virginia.”

The House of Delegates has petitioned the governor to call that special session but the Senate has refused to go along with the idea.