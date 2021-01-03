Giant Foods launches campaign displaying minority-owned business tags on products

NORTHERN VIRGINIA & MARYLAND (WDVM) — Giant Foods is launching a new initiative to highlight minority-owned business providers in their stores.

Over 3,000 products in Giant stores will feature updated shelf labels. There are over 218 businesses in Giant’s vendor partnerships.

The labels represent businesses that are Women, Black, Asian-Indian, Hispanic, LGBT, Asian-Pacific, or Veteran owned. The program is part of the store’s efforts to promote diversity.

“We have identified any U.S.- based vendor that is 51% or more owned by one of our minority suppliers,” said Kate Kowalzik, Director of Brand Strategy and Media at Giant Foods. “Businesses with certifications have also been included and the list continues to grow.”

Labels can be seen in select stores across the DMV area.