Giant Food donates essential supplies during pandemic

(WDVM) — Giant Food has donated $2 million-worth of essential supplies to 11 local DMV non-profit organizations.

The grocery chain donated toilet paper and hand sanitizer to food banks in Maryland, in addition to other organizations, such as the Salvation Army and United Way.

Giant Food reached out to local food bank partners to ensure that the supplies went directly to those in need. “We ordered a lot and we had an excess amount and instead of selling it, we thought it’d be great to give back to our communities and the organizations that need it,” said Daniel Wolk, Communications & Community Relations Manager for Giant Food. “It’s obvious, you’ve gotta keep your hands clean right now. Toilet paper, it seems to be a need.”

In addition to donating supplies, Giant Food also raised over $550,000 this holiday season to support local communities in the D.C. area.