Get ready for Oklahoma with The Neal Brown Show this week!

The Mountaineers are on the road this week to face the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff on Saturday Oct. 19 at noon ET.

In the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Coach Brown discusses the tough loss against Iowa State in week seven. Brown also discusses the young talent that has stepped up on both sides of the ball for the Mountaineers. Lastly, Coach Brown and Tony touch on going up against fifth-ranked Oklahoma this weekend.

Nick and Anjelica take you back to last week’s game against Iowa State, breaking down the highs and the lows of the matchup. They will also give you their keys to the upcoming game against Oklahoma, sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston. Nick will give you a look at other Big 12 Conference match ups in week eight in this week’s Around the Big 12, and a look ahead at the Mountaineers’ schedule in the Central Van & Storage Moving Ahead Schedule.

Cornerback Keith Washington is currently second in the Big 12 in interceptions. In this week’s Life as a Mountaineer from WVU Athletics, we take a look at how Washington got his start at West Virginia and how he’s become a key player for the Mountaineer defense.

This week in the Wolf’s Den, Wolfman breaks down the film against Iowa State.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.



The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine-style show that sets up the 2019 season for the Mountaineers.