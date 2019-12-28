Germantown native who made history as Yale’s first black student body president to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Germantown teen who made history as Yale's first black student body president gives back to his community and is being inducted into the hall of fame

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– It’s been a busy year for Germantown native Kahlil Greene after making history by becoming the first black student body president of Yale University. He’s now back in his hometown for the holidays and is just a few weeks away from being inducted into the Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame.

“From the ages of 7 to 13 I went to the Boys and Girls Club before and after school and as part of a summer camp program and that was one of the most impactful things of my youth. It set a foundation by providing core values like discipline, teamwork, charity, a lot of things that have led to where I am today,” said Greene.

Greene is not only accepting this award, but he is also giving back by working with the Boys and Girls Club to raise $15,000 which will support 10 club members for an entire year.

“I’ve set, kind of, some milestones for myself to raise $5,000 by the new year, $10,000 by January 10th and $15,000 by January 15th, which is when my break is over. And as of today, we’ve actually reached that new year’s milestone four days early. So we’ve already raised $5,000 and I am just so grateful for everyone who shared and donated. I couldn’t be more excited about reaching that final $15,000 goal.” said Greene.

Greene also says that the Boys and Girls Club played a major part by helping him achieve his goals and reaching where he is at today.

“You can be the best at this, you could try your hardest at that and succeed but when you failed they didn’t scold you or anything, yeah you messed up but it was always a moment to learn so when we grew up in boys and girl club that was kind of the environment we had.”

Childhood friend Julia Symister-David has known Greene for years now and is inspired by all that he has accomplished.

“I was overwhelmingly excited for him because he always talked about how he was going to make something out of himself and just knowing that he did and didn’t give up really made me happy.”

When asked what piece of advice Greene has for the younger generation out there he answered…

“I say this all the time, but the biggest piece of advice I can give is any goal is achievable as long as you work hard and have a good plan. I think the work hard has to be coupled with a good plan because we know that reality and visions have to come together if you hope to achieve what you want. Do a lot of reading and studying ask people in the position you want to be in how they did that and then go about achieving what you want as long as you have a good strategy and work hard you cand do it,” said Greene.

To help Greene reach his goal of $15,000 by January 15th click here.