Germantown man faces terrorism charges for planning attack at National Harbor

News

Rondell Henry faces a 20 years prison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown man is now facing terrorism charges after authorities say he planned an attack at the national harbor.

On Wednesday a federal grand jury indicted 28-year-old Rondell Henry for an alleged terror plot in support of ISIS.

In March, Prince George’s County Police officers arrested henry after surveillance footage showed Henry driving a stolen U-Haul truck at National Harbor. Court documents say henry planned to run people over at either national harbor or Dulles International Airport. Henry is facing a maximum of 20 years if convicted.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories