Germantown man faces terrorism charges for planning attack at National Harbor

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown man is now facing terrorism charges after authorities say he planned an attack at the national harbor.

On Wednesday a federal grand jury indicted 28-year-old Rondell Henry for an alleged terror plot in support of ISIS.

In March, Prince George’s County Police officers arrested henry after surveillance footage showed Henry driving a stolen U-Haul truck at National Harbor. Court documents say henry planned to run people over at either national harbor or Dulles International Airport. Henry is facing a maximum of 20 years if convicted.