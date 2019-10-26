Germantown man charged with burglary, assault

Montgomery County Police say 56-year-old Steven Anderson broke into two Silver Spring homes the morning of October 19.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Police arrested a Germantown man in connection with two burglaries in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Police say 56-year-old Steven Anderson broke into two Silver Spring homes the morning of October 19.

At one of the homes, Anderson allegedly assaulted two residents before running away.

An officer and his K9 were able to locate Anderson. When he saw officers he jumped over a 12-foot wall. Officers were later able to arrest him.

Anderson is being held without bond. Police are investigating to see if he was involved in other recent area burglaries.