George Washington’s Jamion Christian named to ESPN’s 40 under 40: Best Young College Coaches

George Washington head coach Jamion Christian gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — ESPN released their list of 40 Under 40 on Wednesday where they rank the best young college basketball coaches.

Sitting at No. 14 on that list is first-year George Washington men’s basketball head coach, Jamion Christian.

Christian was a three-captain of the Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team where he returned to for his first head coaching position in 2012 at the age of 29 after holding assistant coaching positions at Emory and Henry College (2004-06), Bucknell (2006-08), and William and Mary (2008-11).

The year prior to his return to the Mount, Christian was on the 2011-12 Virginia Commonwealth coaching staff that lead the Rams to the third round of the 2012 NCAA tournament after upsetting the #5 seed Wichita State.

From his alma mater, Christian moved on to Siena College for the 2018-19 season before accepting the head role at GW at the age of 38. The Colonials finished with a 12-20 record under Christian in his first year, a three-win increase from the previous season.

Christian is highly regarded as the person who will be able to turn the program around which started with the signing of Jameer Nelson Jr. and then the addition of Power 5 transfer, Ricky Lindo Jr., this off season from Maryland.