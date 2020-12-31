Generous grant helps Jefferson County Meals on Wheels rolling

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — In the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, the Jefferson County Meals on Wheels program is grateful for a $4,500 dollar contribution from the regional community foundation.

The financial support is desperately needed because the demand for home-delivered meals, especially to senior citizens, has jumped dramatically during the pandemic. The funds help assure that foods prepared by volunteers are done so with gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, and protective delivery containers to each household.

“I think the need has grown because people are afraid to go out, especially the elderly, they’re afraid that the statistics are not good for them if they catch the virus. Their health is compromised. So they’re afraid. So luckily we’re there to provide a service for them,” says Beverly Ryan with Jefferson County Meals on Wheels.

Ryan says there’s more than just providing nutrition in the delivery of the meals. With everyone isolated during the pandemic, there’s another very important payoff with each delivery.

“The people we deliver to are home-bound,” says Ryan. “They really can’t get out and do things for themselves. Or they’re afraid to go out. Not only do we provide a meal for them, but we’re checking on them too.”

And in at least one instance, the meals on wheels delivery may well have made the difference between life and death.

“We came across a lady one day on our delivery who was in the middle of a stroke,” recalls Ryan. “So thankfully we were there to catch her in time that she was able to recover from that stroke very quickly where if someone hadn’t been checking on her who knows what would have happened to her?”

Since it was established in 1995, the eastern West Virginia Community Foundation has awarded nearly $1 million dollars in grants – including scholarships – annually.