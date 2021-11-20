Gatekeepers host ‘holiday salute’ for returning citizens

HAGERSTOWN, MD (WDVM) — Gatekeepers, an organization focused on re-entry, hosted a holiday event for returning citizens trying to turn their life around.

Attendants heard from speakers about their life stories and were able to fellowship amongst one another.

Gatekeepers launched back in 2014 and now offers several programs for former inmates.

“I thought we really needed to have a day to celebrate, so that they could feel grateful because I know for many of them they’re away from their families and this is a way to just say we’re all grateful for each other,” said Diane Oakley, hospitaller for the Order of Malta.

The resource club meets at 10:00am evert Saturday at the gatekeepers office.