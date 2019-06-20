Gas prices increase along I-81

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)– Starting July 1, gas prices along I-81 in Virginia are going to increase.

The Virginia General Assembly approved an increase in the gas sales tax to 7.6 cents per gallon for unleaded and 7.7 cents for diesel. This increase will help fund the $2 billion improvement plan for the interstate from Winchester all the way down to Bristol.

There are ten counties that I-81 does not run through including Clarke and Page, but these will also see the tax increase.

“It will affect where I start getting gas. A lot of times I will just pull off 81 or go somewhere locally but I do see myself changing habits. I have family in West Virginia and I will try to stop in between,” said daily I-81 user Lucas Eckerson.

A big improvement for the Winchester area will be widening the interstate to three lanes from Exit 313 to Exit 317.