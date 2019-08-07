Gaming Commission announces award recipients, provides annual report

Breaking News
The Washington County Gaming Commission announced its 2019 funding decisions.

With 100 applications from 84 organizations, the commission admitted it was difficult to decide who would receive funding along with how much funding would be provided among applicants. According to Gaming Commission Chair, Brooks McBurney, in 2019, the commission had $2,044,999.55 for distribution to local charitable organizations. Of that amount, Washington County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association received $1,022,499.77.

The source of the funding comes from a tax on tipping jars around the county. The $2 million reflected about a $68,625 increase compared to fiscal year 2018.

