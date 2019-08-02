Gaithersburg woman charged with attempted murder

Officer Mary Liddi pulled out her flashlight, radioed for additional help, entered the water and pulled both to safety.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – A 62-year-old Gaithersburg woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to drown her daughter in the lake at Washingtonian RIO.

Gaithersburg Police say Karen Isaac and her daughter nearly drowned early Wednesday morning after jumping from the bridge into the lake at Washingtonian RIO, a popular Gaithersburg shopping and dining complex.

Officer Mary Liddi was patrolling the area when she heard the two women struggling in the water. She pulled out her flashlight, radioed for additional help, entered the water and pulled both to safety.

Before entering the water, Liddi said she collected her thoughts and removed her heavy police gear.

“I grabbed the mother’s shirt and was trying to push her up above the water to keep her head above the water and same with the daughter. I think the daughter grabbed onto the mother, which helped, so that I could hold onto the mother while swimming in,” said Officer Liddi.

“I still had to reach over to the daughter to keep her head above the water she was really struggling with that,” she added.

“I think she’s a hero and it’s not a coincidence that she happened to be there when it happened,” said Jose Diaz, an area local.

“I’m really happy and grateful that we have officers out there at that time. If it weren’t for her being around, something else would have happened,” said Luis Ramirez, a Gaithersburg resident.

Police added additional context to the story, saying that Isaac was “distraught” and add that the daughter lives with severe medical issues.