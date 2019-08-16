Gaithersburg pedestrian crash turns fatal

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) -A Gaithersburg car crash involving a pedestrian has turned fatal, the Medical Examiner’s office determined the 60-year-old Michael Roberts has died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

According to Montgomery County Police, the incident happened along 355 on the night of May 31, but Roberts didn’t succumb to his injuries until July 5. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating.

“They go to the scene, they talk with witnesses, they may look at damage on the vehicle, they may do some calculations. It’s a thorough investigation until they can have a complete picture of what they believe occurred,” said Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti with MCPD.

The driver was not injured in the collision and has not been charged in the case.