GREATER DMV REGION (WDVM) — Drivers are seeing different rates for gas at stations, but who — or what — determines how much you pay?

“For drivers, when you’re at an intersection or driving down the road, it’s apples to apples. For the different stations, it’s not always that way,” said Morgan Dean, Manager of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Dean says the varying prices could be determined by whether a station is a part of a franchise or independently owned, saying sometimes the cost can even come down to rent.

“If they own their property, they probably have a lot lower in the way of overhead, and can do some of those discounts,” said Dean. “Whereas, if they’re still paying rent on the property or leasing the property, they’ve got much higher overhead there, and have to be conscious of that too as they set their prices.”

Often times lower prices are an incentive to get drivers off the road and into the store.

“Even if they’re not making it off of how much people are paying for gas out in the parking lot, they hope you’re going to come inside, have a cup of coffee and maybe get a breakfast sandwich,” said Dean.

Price increases can also depend on fuel cost for the stations, as well as performance and sales on a given day.

“Have they just gotten a truck in that’s full of cheaper or more expensive gas? When do they get their deliveries?,” said Dean. “They may be a lower volume station that doesn’t sell as much in one day, so maybe they set their price, and it sits that way for two or three days.”

According to AAA, big volume stations sign contracts which give them the ability to give at lower prices based on volume of fuel they purchase.

Although customers have seen a bit of relief at the pump this week as the price of crude oil went down, Dean warns that could change — and prices can climb yet again.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” he said.