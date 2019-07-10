FY21 Family Law Fund moves forward in Washington County

Approximately $298,601 will go to the Washington County Circuit Court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Commissioners approved the submission of an application of the FY21 Family Law Fund application.

Approximately $298,601 will go to the Washington County Circuit Court. County officials say the grant from the Department of Juvenile and Family Service’s Grant Program will help fund services available for low income families who appear before the court to resolve family legal matters. The grant will help cover family services programs such as parent education classes, custody evaluations and mental health evaluations.

