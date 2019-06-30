Funeral held for firefighter who died in line of duty

He was 70-years-old and 50-year veteran of the fire service.

LIBERTYTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Libertytown volunteer firefighter Michael Powers died in the line of duty earlier this week. His funeral was held Saturday afternoon at the Libertytown Fire Department.

He was 70-years-old and a 50-year veteran of the fire service.

“He spent his life as a man in the arena, as a doer of good deeds. A leader of men, a man who stepped up while others stepped into the shadows. He was a man who spent himself in a worthy cause. That is the man Michael Powers was,” said Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Owens.

Family, friends and fellow first-responders gathered to honor Mike, as his friends call him, Saturday. Owens spoke highly of his service to the community.

“Doesn’t matter what he’s doing when that call comes in. He immediately stops what he’s doing, and comes into the station,” he said.

His 50 years in the service brought a lot of memories — and laughs– along with it.

Chip Jewell, President of LFD and a 50-year veteran himself, remembers a funny story about his time with Powers.

“Mike was driving, I was up front, another member who’s a 50-year vet was riding in the back. The medic at the station asked if we needed a pack of Geritol before we left. That’s the fire service though, there’s good times and bad times and you have to enjoy the good ones,” said Jewell.

Fire companies and departments across the region were part of the processional. Powers’ casket rode atop Engine 172, the last engine he drove before he died.