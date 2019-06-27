Funeral arrangement for deceased Libertytown volunteer firefighter

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue announced the funeral arrangements for a Libertytown volunteer firefighter, who died Tuesday after a medical emergency while on duty.

Michael Powers, 70, of Libertytown is a Vietnam War veteran and a lifetime volunteer firefighter for over 50 years, Fire and Rescue said. He started at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department in 1980, where he also served on the board of directors.

Along with firefighting, Powers worked for almost 50 years with the Montgomery County Board of Education.

Fire and Rescue said memorial contributions can be sent to the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. 33, Libertytown, MD 21762, in lieu of flowers.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department, 12027 South Street Libertytown, MD 21762. A Celebration of Mike’s life will follow on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Glade Cemetery