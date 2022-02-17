From Pandemic to Endemic: Inside a COVID Hospital Unit as the Numbers Continue to Drop

HAGERSTOWN, MD (WDVM) — Outside the walls of Meritus Medical Center, it seems like COVID-19 is a thing of the past. But inside, it’s a different story. WDVM was allowed special access into the hospital’s COVID unit, a 20-bed floor dedicated solely to those who are suffering from severe COVID-19. 

Hospital officials find themselves juggling — now more than ever — between “pandemic” care, and “endemic care”. So, what’s the difference? 

Press play on the video above for the full story. 

