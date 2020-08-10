Free COVID-19 testing in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — There will be free COVID-19 testing at the Plum Gar Community Recreation Center in Germantown, and at the Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center in Wheaton.
For more information on how you can get tested for COVID-19 in Montgomery County visit montgomerycountymd.gov.
