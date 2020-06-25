Frederick’s Moms and Doulas hold virtual birthing classes

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– The coronavirus pandemic halted every-day operations across the globe, but the one thing that didn’t stop during the pandemic was women giving birth.

Frederick’s Moms and Doulas started weekly virtual lessons to give new moms and partners vital information heading into childbirth. Many hospitals around the area limited the amount of visitors that are allowed inside during the process, so lessons before the big day are vital to having a successful birth plan.

“The education front is a lot more heavy now just because we can’t physically be in the room with them,” said Frederick Doula & Birthing Counselor Alison Knotck. “It’s definitely different than what it was but we’re still making it work the best that we can.”

Frederick’s Moms and Doulas have hosted classes on Monday and Wednesday nights.