Frederick toddler reunites with lost stuffed animal

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick toddler has been reunited with a stuffed animal that he lost while celebrating the Fourth of July with his family.

One-year-old Christian and his parents, Matt and Lindsey Sera, decided to take a trip to see the fireworks. Of course, they brought Christian’s best friend along.

“We wanted to do fireworks, but we weren’t sure how he was gonna handle it,” said Matt.

They got him headphones and brought Caesar along, in case he got upset.

“We found a place to sit and we looked around, and we’re like ‘where did Caesar go?'” Matt said.

Caesar is Christian’s toy monkey, his parents say he slept with it every night. Panic set in for them when they realized the toy was missing.

A friend told them to contact the police to see if they could help. FPD put out a “missing monkey” flyer to get the word out.

Later, Lindsey went to the FMH gift shop in tears because she was so upset that they’d lost it. The gift shop is where Caesar was bought by a family friend who visited Christian in the hospital after he was born.

A buyer for the gift shop found an identical monkey in Georgia and had it shipped here to Maryland for little Christian.

Tuesday evening, the two were reunited in the FMH lobby.

Lindsey says she hopes that when Christian is older, he’ll hear this story and think about how the city of Frederick came together to make this happen for just for him.