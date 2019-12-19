Frederick teen sentenced to 15 years on attempted first-degree murder charges

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A Frederick, Maryland teenager has been sentenced on attempted first-degree murder charges.

William Sewell II,17, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday.

This comes following his guilty plea in October. In April, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case after using surveillance video to determine shots were fired at a group of teenagers in the area of Magnolia Tree Court and Burning Bush Drive.

Detectives were able to narrow down the suspects to Sewell and 17-year-old Marquis Scottland of Hagerstown, Md.