Frederick residents voice concern over border patrol facilities at a vigil

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Frederick, Maryland, many people have gathered in Baker Park for the lights for liberty vigil, an event hosted by RISE, an immigrants’ rights group that is also known as Resources for Immigrant Support and Empowerment.

At the vigil many sported signs and voiced their disapproval with how the government is handling immigration, specifically the detainment centers at the US-Mexico border.

“We’re better than that. In my 74 years as an American, I have not been disgusted by anything as badly as this,” said Betty Arnall.

Betty Arnall is an active member of RISE, and she believes that it is gatherings like the Lights for Liberty vigil that create change.

“Well I just hope that more people become involved and aware of this because that’s how we get things done — to draw attention to the wrongs,” said Arnall.

The vigil had many in attendance, including local community leaders, elected officials and even religious leaders, who shared similar sentiments.

“I’m hoping people will come here and see that they don’t just have to witness injustice on the television or read about it in the newspapers or watch and read things online, but that there’s an actual community of action that is gathering together,” Rev. Adrien Dawson, a speaker at the vigil.

While there were people who were directly affected by recent events at the vigil, organizers were hoping to reach a target audience.

“Mostly people of education and economic privilege. I know that’s not going to be true across the board, but when I look at the demographic and imagine who might come and gather, that community has incredible power,” said Dawson.