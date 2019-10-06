Frederick rallies clash over law enforcement and immigration

People from across the region came out to show their support for both sides of the issue.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people came out to the Baker Park Band Shell to show their support for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s 287(g) policy. Less than half a mile away, hundreds more gathered at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater to show their support for the local immigrant community and against the 287 (g) Policy.

That policy is in cooperation with immigration and customs enforcement, also known as ICE. It allows the Sheriff’s office to detain undocumented immigrants. The policy has been in place since 2008.

“Over the years, I can tell you we’ve taken about 1,538 criminals off the street– people that are in this country illegally, breaking our laws, have not been allowed back onto the street to commit more crimes,” said Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

Sharon Hose attended the Carroll Creek rally, she said she thinks the policy is “racial profiling.”

“I know it’s a complicated issue, but I do believe we are a country of laws.” said Demetria Carter, who went to the Baker Park rally.

“There are a few bad apples but most of the people are good people and they deserve to come to this country, they are not all rapists and criminals they are people just like us,” said Hose.

As for common ground, both sides mentioned that it’s important to come together to discuss their concerns.

“I know we have differences in opinion on this issue, but until we come together to talk about it, we are doomed,” said Carter.

Both rallies went on at the same time. Frederick Police had an increased presence at both rallies.