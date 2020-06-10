Frederick police suspend barricade situation, no suspect found

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)–

LATEST: 8:36 p.m. – Frederick Police have suspended the search for a potential suspect.

Police say they were not able to locate a suspect.

This story will be updated one more information is available.

A few blocks around the Taney Avenue and Heather Ridge Drive have been blocked off by police after they responded to a barricade situation.

Police responded before 5 p.m. for a firearm discharge in the area and according to Lt. Henneberry, police believe one person was shot at. The area is shutdown while police are looking for the suspect that reportedly left the scene. The victim’s injuries are uknown.

