Frederick Police searching for bank robbery suspect

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.
Frederick Police tweeted saying officers were on scene at the 900 block of W. 7th St. just after 5 p.m. Police have released a description of the suspect.
Authorities are looking for a man who’s around six feet tall and 190 pounds.
They say he was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt with a blue hooded sweatshirt underneath, along with blue jeans and work boots.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
