Frederick Police searching for bank robbery suspect

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.

Frederick Police tweeted saying officers were on scene at the 900 block of W. 7th St. just after 5 p.m. Police have released a description of the suspect.

FPD is on the scene of a bank robbery in the 900 block of W. 7th Street.

Suspect is described as a male / approx. 6'1 / 190 lbs. / wearing a blue & white checkered shirt with a blue hooded sweatshirt underneath / work boots and blue jeans. Please call 911 if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/Yu704yZHF8 — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) October 31, 2019

Authorities are looking for a man who’s around six feet tall and 190 pounds.

They say he was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt with a blue hooded sweatshirt underneath, along with blue jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.