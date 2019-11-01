Frederick Police searching for bank robbery suspect

News

Police have released a description of the suspect.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.

Frederick Police tweeted saying officers were on scene at the 900 block of W. 7th St. just after 5 p.m. Police have released a description of the suspect.

Authorities are looking for a man who’s around six feet tall and 190 pounds.

They say he was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt with a blue hooded sweatshirt underneath, along with blue jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories