Frederick Police respond to shooting, one man shot

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gun shot wound to the leg.

He was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Authorities report he has non-life threatening injuries.

The department is asking for anyone who may have been in the area, or observed anything out of the ordinary to contact the Frederick Police Department through their tip-line. Call 301-600-TIPS (8477.)