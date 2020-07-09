Frederick Parks and Recreation announces additional summer programs, camps

FREDRICK, Md (WDVM) — The City of Frederick is rolling out additional summer programs for both adults and kids.

On Thursday, the city’s department of parks and recreation announced the second phase of its “Return to Recreation” programming that includes launch of indoor fitness classes, softball leagues and tennis camps.

These latest activities are set to begin on Monday July 13th.

“Staff has done a great job working through our reconstitution plans during this very uncertain and truly unique time,” explained deputy director for the City of Frederick Department of Parks and Recreation, Bob Smith.

The department also recently launched playground day camps for children at six different parks, including Greenleaf, Hillcrest, Lake Coventry, Monocacy Village, Overlook, and Willow Brook Parks.

“It became apparent that the sooner we could offer some programming and offer it in a safe manner in accordance with CDC guidelines, Frederick County guidelines, and guidelines from [Governor Larry Hogan], we thought it was very important to do so to offer parents an option for some day care during the summer,” Smith explained.

Officials add that the William R. Diggs Memorial Swimming Pool will be the only public city pool to reopen beginning Monday.

Capacity will be limited to maintain social distancing, officials say, and that includes designated swim blocks of about 15 people.

“There will be three designated swim blocks per day, two hour swim blocks, that people must pre-register for. We’ll have a half hour turnover where we can wipe some stuff down, do some cleaning and then welcome the next swim block in,” explained Smith.

Smith added that the Edward P. Thomas, Jr. pool will remain closed for the Summer season. He said that amid the pandemic, training for lifeguards has been disrupted creating staff shortages.

“In addition, many of the lifeguards in our community come form Europe or out of the country on a work visa during the summer. That is obviously not occurring this summer,” said Smith, “The Thomas pool is a much larger pool, a much larger operation, and there were concerns that we wouldn’t be able to staff that pool safely.”

The department says staff have increased cleaning and sanitization of equipment and surfaces. Smith adds that a professional group has been contracted to clean and disinfect facilities every night.

To further mitigate the spread of the virus, all staff members go through a health screening before their work shifts.

For more information on the department’s Return to Recreation programming, visit https://www.cityoffrederickmd.gov/255/Parks-Recreation