Frederick mayor calls on action over words

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As two cities mourn the aftermath of mass shootings, President Donald Trump traveled to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Trump visited the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton as well as the University Medical Center of El Paso, where he spoke to not only the victims but the healthcare professionals as well.

“They have done a credible job both places. And the enthusiasm the love the respect and also the telling,” said Trump. “Let’s see if we can get something done. And Republicans want to do it and Democrats want to do it.”

However, in Frederick, Maryland, local leaders say that words just don’t cut it.

“Since we’ve become more attuned to this notion of mass shootings in America, the action we’ve taken as a country is to take no action, to offer thoughts and prayers in the hopes that would be sufficient,” said Michael O’Connor, mayor of Frederick, “But that hasn’t worked.”

Before he left for Dayton and El Paso, Trump addressed how the idea of stronger background checks is gaining support.

“And I mean a very strong appetite for background checks and I think we can bring up background checks like we’ve never had before,” said Trump.

“That’s progress but it will only matter if action is taken,” said O’Connor. “Words. Words are hollow at this point.”