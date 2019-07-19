Frederick mayor and board of aldermen face criticism on city logo

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After revealing a new logo for the city of Frederick as a part of its rebranding process, the mayor and board of aldermen faced blowback from local residents.

At their regular meeting on July 18, just two days after the debut of the logo, the majority of the public comment section was filled with residents voicing their displeasure with not only the design but also with the process that led to the end product.

“This went through a procurement process. I think there were three bidders that wanted to get this work. It was awarded to a party down in Florida,” said Roger Wilson, alderman of Frederick, “and what we have now is the result of that.”

North Star is the ad agency that designed the logo. While the mayor did say that price was a consideration between the bids, it did come out to around $45,000.

At the regular meeting, the mayor made it clear that he will own up to this mistake but appreciates the participation from the community.

“I would love to see the kind of passion that has been exhibited on this conversation manifest itself at budget time, manifest itself when we talk about our strategic plan, manifest itself at our public meetings at our neighborhood advisory councils when we talk about all the things that we can do that can improve the city because it’s not my city,” said Mayor O’Connor.

The board of aldermen voiced agreement in going back to the drawing board, and Wilson suggested opening the process up to the community.