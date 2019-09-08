Frederick, Maryland hosts Frederick Goes Purple kick-off event

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — It’s national recovery month, and Frederick County, Maryland hosted the kick-off event for Frederick Goes Purple to bring the community together.

Frederick Goes Purple is a community event that seeks to combat addiction and to demonstrate to the community that Frederick supports those who are in active addiction and recovery. Speakers at the event included county executive Jan Gardner, health official Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, and many others.

“It’s hard and difficult to navigate and find the resources, and that’s why we are doing this…we want to make a little bit easier for people to seek the help they need,” Dr. Santita Prather with the Frederick County Health Department said.

“We have three message to promote through our campaign: we support those who struggle through the addiction and their love ones….And the community offer hope and resources…..We invest the youth community through prevention and education,” said Mayor Michael O’Conner, Frederick City Mayor.

O’Connor proclaimed September as the recovery month for Frederick County, and he invites all residents to go purple this month.